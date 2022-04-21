Column Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

DFAS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,045. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

