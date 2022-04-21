Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

