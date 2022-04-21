Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

