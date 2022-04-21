Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Comerica stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Get Comerica alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.