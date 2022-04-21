Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.78

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 11921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

