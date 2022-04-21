Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.69. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

