Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 240,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,196,333 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SID shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

