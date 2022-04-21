Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Up 4%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 602,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,064% from the average session volume of 51,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.
Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)
