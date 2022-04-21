Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,761.52

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,761.52 ($35.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,870.28 ($37.34). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,832 ($36.85), with a volume of 58,164 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.08) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,160 ($41.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,784.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,761.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. Computacenter’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($927,923.81).

Computacenter plc

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

