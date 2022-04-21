Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. 135,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.46.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

