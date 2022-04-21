Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth $209,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

