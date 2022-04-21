Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

