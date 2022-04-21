Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Precigen stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

