Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 4,250 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

