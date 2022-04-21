Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.07.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

