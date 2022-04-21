Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

