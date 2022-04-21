Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 1,849 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $121.36 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

