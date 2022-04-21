Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $211,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

