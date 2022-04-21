Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $231.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,437.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

