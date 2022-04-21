Convergence (CONV) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million

Convergence (CONV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Convergence has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $1.14 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00033433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00104120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

