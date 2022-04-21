Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Up 4.3%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $83.63. 2,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 479,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.21.

Several research firms have commented on CPA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

