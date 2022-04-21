Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $22.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,867,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

