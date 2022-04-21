Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.45

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 8439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

