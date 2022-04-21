Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

