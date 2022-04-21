Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Shares of COST opened at $603.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $365.29 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.32 and a 200-day moving average of $526.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.