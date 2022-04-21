Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $178.73 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 23,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,542. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

