Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $11.41

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $11.03. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 4,511 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
