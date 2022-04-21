Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 2.4%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.55 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). Approximately 49,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 161,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.54.

About Creightons (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

