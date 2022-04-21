CropperFinance (CRP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,297.00

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. CropperFinance has a market cap of $1.46 million and $23,297.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.