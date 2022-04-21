Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

