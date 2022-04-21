Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

NYSE:CCI opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.