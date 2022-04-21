Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.52

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $6.25. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 21,103 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

