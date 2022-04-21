CryptoFranc Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002498 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $7,317.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

