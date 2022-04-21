CryptoZoon (ZOON) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.36 million and $815,045.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07377672 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.30 or 0.99923558 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035290 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,233,068 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

