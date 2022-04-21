CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 32,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.50 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

