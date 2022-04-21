D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $126,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

