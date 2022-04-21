Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.59

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.95. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 5,383 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dada Nexus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

