Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $40.19. 41,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,472,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

