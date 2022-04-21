Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13. 33,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 91,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

