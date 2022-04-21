DecentBet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $174.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $358,649.53 and approximately $174.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

