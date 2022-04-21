Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

DECK stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $292.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,794. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

