Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.94.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $430.36. 26,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,313. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.