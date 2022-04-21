Degenerator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

