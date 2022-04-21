Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Insider Buys $12,740.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) insider Gerard J. Michel acquired 2,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $12,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

