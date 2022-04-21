Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

