Delta Investment Management LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.32.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 363,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,813. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.