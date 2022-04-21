Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

