Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $322,313.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $322,313.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.07349768 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.95 or 0.99805317 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,286,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.