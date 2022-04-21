DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Achieves $57.77 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $57.77 million and $836,786.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

