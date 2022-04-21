Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $146.00

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $148.38.

Clorox stock opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.